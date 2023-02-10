Winnebago County Clerk accepting Valentine's Day marriage license appointments

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — With Valentine's Day only a few days away, couples planning to tie the knot on the day of love should not wait to apply for marriage or civil union license.
The Winnebago County Clerk's Office is now accepting appointments for couples wanting to get married on Tuesday, February 14.
The Clerk's Office has recently changed how marriage or civil union licenses are issued.
As of December 6, 2022, applicants must apply through the website portal or via the courtesy kiosk in the Clerk's Office at 404 Elm Street, Room 104, Rockford, Illinois.
After finishing the application, contact the Winnebago County Clerk's Office at 815-319-4250 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment to receive your license.
Couples must present valid identification, including proof of age, complete and sign the marriage license application, and pay the $40 (cash only) application fee.
Licenses are valid beginning the following calendar day after being issued and are valid for 60 days.
Couples hoping to be married on Valentine's Day should schedule an appointment no later than Monday, February 13.
Couples who wish to get married in a courthouse ceremony can go to the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center at 650 West State Street, Rockford, Illinois.
Regular hours for marriage ceremonies are from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Couples do not need to make an appointment as marriages are performed on a first served basis.
The cost $10.
For information about how to apply for a marriage license, application fees or acceptable forms of ID, visit clerk.wincoil.gov or call 815-319-4250.