Winnebago County Circuit Clerk's Office reopens for public use

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — Effective Tuesday, February 28, the Winnebago County Circuit Clerk's Office and Domestic Violence Assistance Center has reopened.
The reopening is part of ongoing fire repairs at the Winnebago County Courthouse located at 400 West State Street in Rockford.
The Office of the Circuit Clerk has left its temporary location (2nd floor of the Criminal Justice Center at 650 West State Street) and returned to its main office in Room 108 of the Courthouse.
Services include court case eFile and scheduling, payment of fines and fees, child support questions, and court record copies.
Public access to the Records Room (Room 101) has been restored and the Domestic Violence Assistance Center has returned to normal services on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse to assist people in the process of filing for an Order of Protection.
Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
People seeking emergency orders of protection in Winnebago County may come to the Winnebago County Courthouse for in-person assistance or make use of the Court's online request system.
Remaining areas in the Courthouse are still under differing stages of repair.
For more information, visit the 17th Judicial Circuit Court's Operations and Scheduling page.