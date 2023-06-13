Winnebago County CASA announces new Executive Director James Hutson

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — Winnebago County CASA (WCASA) announced Tuesday that James Hutson has been appointed as new Executive Director.
Hutson earned his undergraduate degree at Anderson University and an M.A. at Ball State University.
"With the deep commitment of our volunteer advocates, and the potential for growth, I am excited to apply my experience in bridging gaps and fostering community relationships in this new role," says Hutson.
On June 15, WCASA will host a "Vision Reveal" at Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 211 North Main Street in Rockford, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Hutson will be unveiling the organization's approach to enhance the quality of support to the Court-Appointed Special Advocates (also known as CASAs) and to the over 1,000 children in need within the Winnebago County Juvenile Abuse & Neglect Court System.
Expected to attend the event are District 67th State Representative Maurice West and District 68th State Representative Dave Vella, who will join Hutson in emphasizing the urgency of the cause and for more volunteer advocates.
Hutson will also showcase CASA's most recent accomplishments, initiatives, and plans for future growth during the press conference.
To create momentum for the mission, WCASA continues its national campaign, "Change a Child's Story."
The campaign tells the story from the perspective of a child who has experienced abuse or neglect and underscores the importance of having a volunteer advocate by the side of vulnerable children.
Leslie Erickson, Current Chairperson, voiced her optimism saying, "We are excited to have James serve as Executive Director and help guide us through our growth plan so that Winnebago County CASA can best serve the children in our community."
Similarly, Ron Clewer, Vice-Chair, added, "James brings significant non-profit experience and also growing an organization through advocacy and mission focus."
To learn about involvement opportunities and to support WCASA, visit their website.