Winnebago County Board sends urgent plea to keep services at Mercyhealth's Rockton Campus, honors late Deputy Chief Mark Karner

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County leaders move forward on a number of items Thursday night. That includes an urgent plea for Mercyhealth to reverse its decision to terminate inpatient services at its N. Rockton Avenue Campus.
A question weighing heavy on the minds of so many on the west side of the Rock River and beyond is what's going to happen to Mercyhealth's Rockton Campus? Over several years, the hospital has lost its behavior health unit, its basic emergency department and inpatient services.
"That critical care that really needs to take place as quick as you can get there and for people who live in Pecatonica, Durand, Shirland, other points west and south, if they have to get on the east side, if there is not a helicopter available, those are critical minutes that could cost you your life," said Board Member and Committee Chair Burt Gerl.
The county board passed a unanimous resolution hoping to send a message to Mercyhealth's CEO Javon Bea that the Rockton Campus is vital to not just Rockfordians but Winnebago County and surrounding counties.
Gerl says it's tragic to see the focus shift to the east side of the city.
While the board doesn't have the power to change business decisions, it hopes Rockton's campus can grow.
"We understand that financially it's tough right now," said Gerl. "if we could have had this conversation years ago maybe we could have teamed up with all the other hospitals. Maybe just have one community hospital on the west side that could have provided those services. But it seems like the county was left out of those conversations."
According to the City of Rockford, the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board is tentatively scheduled to vote on the application to keep the hospital open on March 15.
Another item on the docket was River Bluff Nursing Home and whether to ask voters if they would be interested in increasing its current tax levy. The board decided to mull over the proposed ballot question for now.
The board also took a moment of silence Thursday to honor the life and legacy of Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Mark Karner.
"Using the words of a superhero, Mark was all about truth, justice and the American way," said Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker.
Karner wore many hats in law enforcement. He served in the Sheriff's Department as second in command. He oversaw the county's records department, 911 Center, the Coroner's Office and more. He also worked as a prosecutor in the States Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern Illinois District.
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana remembers him as a kind, respectful gentle giant who was loyal and told you if you were wrong. Booker remembers him as always having the answers.
"He was very very loyal. I could count on him. He was always there, day or night. We talked many times at 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning. He took the civil process, the 911 center, over and he did just a great job," said Sheriff Caruana.
Karner was 62 years old. A visitation for Karner will be held on Monday at Fitzgerald Funeral Home off of Mulford Road in Rockford from 3-8 p.m. A funeral will be held on Tuesday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church at 10 a.m.