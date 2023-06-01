Winnebago County Board member Jaime Salgado arrested on suspicion of DUI

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On the evening of Sunday, May 28, Winnebago County Board Member Jaime Salgado was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Around 10:00 p.m. on May 28, a Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy responded to the corner of North Main Street and Bauer Parkway.
A gray car was found in the field at the dead end of Bauer Parkway with damage to its font end.
Salgado was the driver and only occupant of the car.
The deputy conducted a traffic investigation and a DUI investigation.
The deputy issued two citations:
- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Improper Lane Usage
Salgado was taken to the Winnebago County Jail, posted bond, and released.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has not yet looked over the facts and circumstances of the case to determine if a criminal prosecution is justified.
Instead, the Office has requested that the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor's Office review the case to determine if the charges were appropriate and will handle prosecution if necessary.