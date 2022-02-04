Winnebago County Board considers increased tax levy for River Bluff

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A nursing and rehabilitation home in Rockford is circling a financial drain. Winnebago County residents could vote to help it. But it comes at a cost.
The Winnebago County Board is hashing out an advisory referendum that could be put on the primary ballot asking residents if they would be interested in an increased tax levy.
Winnebago County has owned River Bluff since 1883. It suffered a $2.4 million deficit in operations in the fiscal year of 2021. It's not the first time the county had to dip into reserves to cover the loss. Some leaders think increasing the current tax levy is a more sustainable solution.
The last time River Bluff's tax levy increased was in 1989. It was bumped up to where it sits today at .0445%.
"Could your parents operate their home today on the earnings they made 33 years ago," asked Winnebago County Board Member Angie Goral.
"We had to go to our host fee funds and drag out $2.4 million to cover the deficit," explained Winnebago County Board Member John Butitta. "We have had to do that since I've been on the board so that is three years now."
If approved by full county board, the advisory question on the ballot would ask voters if they're interested in raising the tax levy to .1%. Leaders say it's about $25 more on a $150,000 home.
It's not the percentage Goral has a problem with. It's the language.
"Actually, these are two different questions and they should not be put together. That's going to be confusing. That needs to be rewritten," said Goral.
Another problem Goral has with the resolution is the the name of the facility. Currently in the resolution "River Bluff" is named "River Bluff Nursing Home." Goral would like to change it to "River Bluff Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Home" to represent the diverse services it provides.
"When the staff at River Bluff see that we're back at this again, we're going to lose more staff that we can't afford to," said Goral in concern.
Goral sits on the River Bluff Advisory Committee. She hopes the tax boost will help keep and gain staff which will also gain residents.
Butitta says the increase would generate an estimated income of $2.4 million which would balance out the deficit.
"The cost of labor is going up so that's a huge one," said Butitta when discussing some of the reasons why there's a loss operations. "I know we raised the rate of the CNs out there, in the hopes that it would attract more, but frankly we will probably have to raise it again."
If the referendum is approved to head to the ballot but fails, Butitta says the board will go back to the drawing board.
The referendum will be discussed in the full county board meeting next week. If approved, the referendum will be on the primary ballot in June.
The referendum is only advisory. If it passes by voters, it does not mean the tax levy will immediately increase. The board will still have to decide whether to put it in action.
Here is the current proposed referendum question (found from the Winnebago County Board website):
SHALL THE COUNTY OF WINNEBAGO, ILLINOIS CONTINUE TO OWN AND OPERATE RIVER BLUFF NURSING HOME, BY INCREASING THE TAX LEVIED BY THE COUNTY OF WINNEBAGO, ILLINOIS FOR THE SPECIFIC PURPOSE OF MAINTAINING A COUNTY NURSING HOME, FROM 0.0445% TO 0.1%? (i.e. The property tax rate increase on a $150,000 home would approximately result in a $25 annual increase on your tax bill)