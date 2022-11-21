Winnebago County at High COVID-19 community level

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The CDC has rated the Winnebago County of Illinois as a community level of High.
If you are at a high risk of getting very sick, wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public.
If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.
Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
Get tested if you have symptoms and stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines.