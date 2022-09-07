Winnebago County Animal Services offering reduced fees on cat adoptions this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you have always wanted to get a furry friend in the Rockford area, this week may be as good of a time as any to make the call.
Winnebago County Animal Services announced Wednesday that their shelter is overflowing with cats, so they are offering reduced-fee adoption event for the next three days.
The event, which will run from Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10, will bring adoption fees down to $5 for adult cats and $25 for kittens.
Amber Pinnon, Adoption and Volunteer Program Coordinator for WCAS, says their cat rooms are suddenly at critical capacity.
"Over 50 cats have come into our care in just the past week and our team is struggling to find open cages for the pets coming in that need our help," Pinnon says. "Every adoption makes room for us to help another pet in need.”
According to WCAS, all adoptions include a free wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, and vaccinations including a one-year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative. Those who live in Winnebago County will also get a one-year-registration tag.
In order to adopt a pet, you must have an approved adoption application by Winnebago County Animal Services and show a State-issued photo ID.
WCAS encourages adopters to have their application pre-approved and pick up their card before the event.
WCAS will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you want more information about the adoption event, you can call WCAS at (815) 319-4100 or visit their website.