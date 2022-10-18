Winnebago County Animal Services hold reduced-fee adoption event through October 21

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting Wednesday, October 19, Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is offering reduced-free canine adoptions for their ten more long-staying residents.
The following dogs have been at WCAS for a month or longer and will be available for just $10 during the event:
- Zoe
- Frodo
- Riley
- Conner
- Blue
- Taffy
- Blazer
- Sky
- Arlo
- Stella
View pictures of the pups online.
All adoptions include:
- Free wellness exam
- Spay or neuter
- Microchip
- Vaccinations including a one-year rabies shot
- Flea and tick preventative
- **Winnebago County residents also get a one-year rabies registration tag
To adopt, you must have an approved application by WCAS and a state-issued ID.
Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved before the event.
To help Winnebago County Animal Services save more lives, adopt a companion animal, view hours of adoption, or to volunteer, please visit their website or call 815-319-4100.