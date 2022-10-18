 Skip to main content
Winnebago County Animal Services hold reduced-fee adoption event through October 21

  • Updated
Winnebago-County-Animal-Services-Web-Pic
By Cassandra Bretl

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting Wednesday, October 19, Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is offering reduced-free canine adoptions for their ten more long-staying residents.

The following dogs have been at WCAS for a month or longer and will be available for just $10 during the event:

  • Zoe
  • Frodo
  • Riley
  • Conner
  • Blue
  • Taffy
  • Blazer
  • Sky
  • Arlo
  • Stella

View pictures of the pups online.

All adoptions include:

  • Free wellness exam
  • Spay or neuter
  • Microchip
  • Vaccinations including a one-year rabies shot
  • Flea and tick preventative
  • **Winnebago County residents also get a one-year rabies registration tag

To adopt, you must have an approved application by WCAS and a state-issued ID. 

Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved before the event.

To help Winnebago County Animal Services save more lives, adopt a companion animal, view hours of adoption, or to volunteer, please visit their website or call 815-319-4100.

