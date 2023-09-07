Winnebago County 4-H volunteer follows in her mother's leadership footsteps

ROCKFORD, Ill. — 6,000 Illinois volunteers are needed each year in leadership and mentoring roles to prepare youth for success.

In 2023, 53 of those people were inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.

Inductees have a track record of excellent service to 4-H or outstanding career and community achievement and were nominated by county University of Illinois Extension staff.

Each inductee received a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion at the Illinois State Fair 4-H Alumni & Volunteer Celebration events.

Elizabeth Russo, volunteer leader of the Midway Marvels 4-H Club which serves Winnebago County, says,

“I am a 4-H leader because 4-H is a unique program that has opportunities for everyone! Through 4-H young people can learn about different projects (electricity, cooking, journalism, etc.), attend workshops (public speaking, flower decorating, etc.) attend SPIN clubs (robotics, blacksmithing), camps, leadership conferences, and participate in international exchange programs. Of all the youth programs I know, 4-H has the widest range of activities. It truly has something for everyone!"

Russo followed in her mother's footsteps by becoming a 4-H leader and involving her husband and children in the organization. She says, "What I enjoy the most about being a 4-H leader is watching the members grow and mature. It is fun to see how excited they become as they participate in new experiences. And it is rewarding to see them acquire skills they can use for a lifetime and develop into confident leaders.”

Illinois 4-H programs in Winnebago County work with about 1,700 youth each year through 4-H clubs, camps, educational programs, workshops, and conferences.

“Volunteers are the heart of the Illinois 4-H Youth Development program, embodying the spirit of dedicated service that nurtures the growth of our future leaders,” says Patricia McGlaughlin, University of Illinois Extension specialist.

“Their unwavering commitment and selfless contributions empower our youth to learn, thrive, and make a positive impact on their communities. Volunteers help youth find their spark and help build our next generations.”