Winnebago Coroner's Office identifies three men shot Sunday in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has released the names and information of the three deceased males from the shooting on January 15.
18-year-old Rockford man Zayveon Johnson was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m.
A 17-year-old Dallas, Texas man was pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m.
29-year-old Rockford man Vasshawn Reeves was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m.
On January 17, autopsies were performed on all three shooting victims which showed that all died as a result of gunshot wounds.
The original story is below.
Rockford Police say at least three people are dead, including a teenage boy, as officers continue to investigate multiple shootings Sunday night.
Police say the shootings happened in the 2300 block of 23rd St. and the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave. The scenes are around one mile apart from each other.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 13 WREX five people were shot. Three people were killed and two victims showed up to local hospitals, Chief Redd says.
Two gunshot wound victims were transported by ambulance to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.
Preliminary investigation showed that shortly before 4:45 p.m., multiple gunshots were exchanged inside an apartment in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
A 29 y/o male, an 18 y/o male and a 17 y/o male have succumbed to their injuries sustained in the 2300 blk of 23rd St/4200 blk of Middlebury. Two other individuals sustained serious GSW's in the incident. Please be patient as we continue our investigation.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 16, 2023
Chief Carla Redd says officers are still trying to identify a suspect in the shooting, but they believe all individuals involved in the shooting knew each other.
Police have not yet confirmed whether the shootings are connected.
The public is asked to avoid these areas while officers investigate.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.