Winnebago Co. State's Attorney meets with students from Stateline Schools

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Over the last week, Winnebago County's State's Attorney, J. Hanley, met with students across the area to discuss his office's mission to emphasize seeking justice for the community.
Also, students participate in a case study at these meetings to act as an Assistant State's Attorney.
During this study, students will be guided through situations where they are responsible for charging a case and determining a just sentence. Hanley says the exercise demonstrates prosecutors' discretion and the tremendous power that comes with it.
In that same release, Hanley talked about why these meetings are meaningful to him.
"Visiting students allows me to educate our young people about the role of the States Attorney's Office and the criminal justice system in our local community," Hanley said. "It is one of my favorite things about the job, and I look forward to visiting even more students in the years to come."