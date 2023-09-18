Winnebago clergy support the end of Cash Bail

WINNEBAGO — The state of Illinois has eliminated Cash Bail. Rockford clergy gathered outside the Winnebago County Justice Center to celebrate the official start of the Pretrial Fairness Act.

As a person awaits their next court date, the determining factor is not whether or not that person paid their bail. Instead, the determining factors are the degree of the crime and the Judge's discretion.

Rev. Violet Johnicker of Rockford Urban Ministries and State Representative Maurice West echoed one another during the press conference, saying ending cash bail will directly impact victims of domestic violence.

"This new system envisioned survivors and victims of domestic violence. Under the new system, if the judge determines that someone is a threat, they will be held pretrial. There will be no amount of money they can pay to get out of jail,” said Rev. Johnicker, Brooke Road United Methodist Church.

"That's the difference here. I may have had the money, but my money is not a factor because I was violent to a person in our community. That right there should keep me in jail,” said Rep. West, (D)-IL 67 District.

The clergymen advise the community to watch the Pretrial Fairness Act in court for themselves.

"What I learned the most was going to be a court watcher. Anyone can see the proceeding firsthand. That was the best way to shine a light on what exactly goes on,” said Rector Diane Tomlinson, Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

Others, such as Rev. K Edward Copeland, say the Pretrial Fairness Act is a step toward better policy and civil rights.

"With better data, we can have better policies. When there are better policies, the African American community is the one that benefits the most because we are the ones who are suffering the most from bad policies,” said Rev. Copeland, New Zion Baptist Church.

Local leaders plan on giving their view on the end of cash bail next Wednesday at the veteran's memorial hall.