Winnebago aiming for second straight playoff season

WINNEBAGO (WREX) - Winnebago's 2022 record of 5-5 was enough to end their 5 season playoff drought. The Indians' season ended in their round 1 match-up against Seneca, but it showed signs of growth within the program.

They provided some entertaining football on Friday nights, most notably in their 29-25 week 5 win against Dixon at home. The seniors on this years team are looking to bring that same entertainment to the field this year, along with a second straight postseason.

One of the key pieces of their offense will be speed threat Supreme Muhammad, the senior receiver and running back is ready to show both his own and his teams improvement.

"We've really put in a lot of work," Muhammad said. "Compared to last year, I feel much faster. We've got a little fire in our hearts this year and we're ready to go do our best."

Another big piece of this Winnebago team will be senior Logan Olson. The senior running back and linebacker knows that football in the Big Northern is never easy.

"The Big Northern is a tough conference," Olson said. "A lot of big teams, strong teams, every game is going to be a fight, but that's football."

Winnebago opens up their season on the road against Rockford Lutheran.