William Jones appears in court, motion filed for DNA sample

ROCKFORD, Ill. — William Jones, the man accused of murdering Peggy Anderson outside of Pinnon's Meats earlier this year, went before Judge Brendan Maher Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

13 WREX has learned that since his last court appearance, a motion has been filed for a DNA sample.

There is currently an outstanding detective report while authorities wait on lab results from the sample.

Jones' next court appearance will be October 5 at 9:00 a.m.

Jones' lawyer still needs to go through all of the discovery evidence obtained and they hope to have more information in October.

Jones is still being held in Winnebago County Jail with a Felony Pending and a $500,000 bond.