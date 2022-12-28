Why that "free" Starbucks drink is about to cost you more

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following river in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.
Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in these areas. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to fall below 8.5 feet on Sunday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to fall below 8.0 feet next Tuesday.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
Why that "free" Starbucks drink is about to cost you more

Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.

Starting February 13, members will need 100 stars — Starbucks' term for points — to get one cup of hot or iced coffee or tea, a baked good, a packaged snack or a to-go cup. Members will need 200 stars to get a latte or Frappuccino or a hot breakfast item, and 300 for a salad, lunch sandwich, protein box or packaged coffee (like a bag of beans).

Currently, members need only 50 stars to get a hot tea, coffee or bakery item, 150 for a latte, hot breakfast item or parfait and 200 for a salad, lunch sandwich or protein box.

Program members earn stars when they make purchases. If they use a Starbucks Card, one dollar spent translates to two stars. For credit card or other payment methods, members earn one star per dollar.

Starbucks said it alerted rewards members in the US and Canada to the changes on Wednesday, via email and through the Starbucks app. The new tiers are outlined on the Starbucks Rewards terms-of-use site. Insider first reported the changes to the system on Tuesday after seeing an internal memo.

Rewards programs are an important way for companies to create loyal customers, learn more about their preferences and inspire repeat purchases.

"The rewards program ... is generating significant revenue for Starbucks," said interim CEO Howard Schultz during a November analyst call. In the three months ending on October 2, the number of active Starbucks rewards members jumped to 28.7 million, up 16% year-over-year.

Starbucks has been experimenting with its rewards program in recent months.

In October, the coffee chain started partnering with Delta to let rewards members earn airline miles. And earlier this month, it launched a beta version of Starbucks Odyssey — an extension of the rewards program that allows users to earn NFTs.

While rewards members may be enthusiastic about benefits, they're also quick to criticize companies for making changes.

Dunkin' fans swiftly bemoaned changes the brand announced in October, and Starbucks customers are already complaining online about the new tiers.

