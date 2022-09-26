Why health experts say this Flu Season could be one of the worst.

Freeport (WREX) -- Health experts say lack of immunity could leave more vulnerable to contracting the flu virus this year.
The annual flu season is on its way again and According to F.H.N Infection Prevention Specialist Margaret Kochmier after effects from the pandemic gives us less of a fighting chance against the flu virus this year.
"We don't have any immunity we've been wearing masks and staying indoors and so now we're out; we're not wearing our mask and now we're going to get hit with this flu we still have Covid circulating so between not wearing our mask and the flu and then Covid this could be the perfect storm for us, "said Kochmier.
Children are at a greater risk of infection according toKochmier, who says this is already being seen at schools.
"As soon as the kids went back to school, you'd talk to parents that would say my kids the first week they came home they were sick well now there around all these kids they're in doors and they're being exposed to germs that they are not used to seeing,” said Kochmier.
The flu virus may have a jump start on many of us this season, however there are little things you can do every day to help protect yourself and your family from getting sick.
Such as washing your hands, keeping a distance from someone who is sick, and keeping frequently used surfaces wiped down.
The flu and Covid -19 virus have a lot in common which is why Kochmier says to get your vaccines as soon as they become available.
F.H.N will be offering two drive through seasonal flu shot clinics soon.
The first is October 7th from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and the second is October 15th from 8:30 to eleven am. Both are at the hospitals Buchard Hill's location.