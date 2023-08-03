'Whole Child Bill' signed into law to create supportive learning environments

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and other state officials met with members with the Illinois Black Caucus to sign HB 342 in to law on Thursday.
That bill is a collection of several recommendations from the Whole Child Task Force, to identify how the state can support a more equitable, inclusive and supportive environment for every student.
At today's bill signing Pritzker talked about what the new law means for the entire state.
“As both Governor and as a father, it is my mission to make Illinois the best state in the nation to not only raise a family—but to be a kid,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In 2021, I was proud to support Leader Lightford in establishing the Whole Child Task Force so that every student from every background can thrive. Two years later, we’re codifying many of the Task Force’s recommendations, and will continue to review our progress and devise new ways to best support our state’s children.”
Pritzker Administration says the recommendations will help teachers and school administrators provide inclusive trauma-informed spaces to help students across the state. A few of those recommendations are in implementation of the Children's Adversity Index, which requires the Illinois Board of Education to develop an index to measure childhood trauma.
Also the bill implements training workshops for teachers focused on trauma-responsive learning environments and the needs of the whole child.
The next time the task force will reconvene is March of 2027 to review the process on recommendations. They will then submit a new report on the program and have potential new recommendations.