Whiteside County's Emerson Road and U.S. 30 intersection improvement begins September 6

WHITESIDE COUNTY — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on the intersection of U.S. 30 and Emerson Road in Whiteside County will begin Tuesday, September 6.
This intersection is located eight miles east of Morrison.
Road work will close Emerson Road at U.S. 30.
A marked detour will reroute Emerson Road traffic using West Lincoln Highway and U.S. 30 roads.
Work is anticipated to be done by the end of September.
Motorists can expect delays, obey posted speed limits, and be alert for moving workers and equipment.