Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

White House Marijuana Pardon Opens Possibilities For Prior Criminals

Marijuana Pardons

The Biden Administration's recent marijuana pardons brings new hope to criminals with an expunged record.

ROCKFORD (WREX) - This week the Biden White House announced a pardon for those with a marijuana possession under federal law.

While the White House has specified that no one is currently in federal prison for marijuana possession alone, the pardon is still beneficial to many getting services they probably didn't have access to before. 

"I even spoke to a gentleman yesterday who said they were denied insurance coverage because of a possession charge back in 1998, that surprised me, I have never heard that before, " says Peter Honigmann, the Supervising Attorney at New Leave. 

New leaf is a state-funded network of 20 non-profit legal aid groups expunging state-level cannabis possessions.

The initiative began after Illinois legalized marijuana back in 2019. 

"People will apply for jobs and its kind of all over the board, I think the vast majority of people we speak to they've lost job opportunities when they've had their background run and these cases come up and even though their minor possession cases," explains Attorney Honigmann.

Federal convictions also appear on background checks when many are trying to rent or buy a home.

"Housing can be a big issue, federally subsidized housing is obviously a big issue because again federally even if you're in the state of Illinois its legal here, federal housing there's no wiggle room when it comes to cannabis usage," says Honigmann. 

While this pardon only serves as a temporary solution President Biden has directed the US Attorney General to review how marijuana is categorized under federal law.

Attorney Peter Honigmann says, "The more important part of his announcement was that he's advising asking the government to look into really changing the level of classification for marijuana so that's really important because I think its going to change things greatly if that happens."

At this time the department of justice is working to devise a process to get those covered by the pardon with a certificate of proof they can show to people like possible employers.

If you wish to expunge your state level marijuana possession charges right now visit: https://www.newleafillinois.org/s/

