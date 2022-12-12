Which RPS schools have the most students logged in police reports

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Since April of 2021, Rockford Public Schools has utilized the Handle with Care Program.
In short, the program links Rockford Police data with the student roster for Rockford Public Schools.
If a student comes up in a police report, they are immediately logged in the Handle with Care system whether the student was a witness, victim or perpetrator in the incident.
Once a student pops up in the system, an email is sent to the teachers and administrators with the student's name and the message "Handle with Care."
Administrators and City of Rockford leaders applauded the program because it would help school staff take a trauma informed approach with their students.
13 Investigates did an in-depth report on the program and expected benefits back in July, which included a plan to tackle these issues school-by-school.
To follow up on the plan, 13 Investigates sent a Freedom of Information Act request to RPS 205 to see the numbers school by school since the program started. These numbers are from April of 2021 through November 7 of 2022.
We asked if the district wanted to do an interview to follow up on these numbers, but they declined saying nothing new was happening with the program at this time.
Handle with Care notifications by school:
- East High School - 278
- Auburn High School - 254
- Guilford High School - 207
- Jefferson High School - 180
- Roosevelt Community Education Center - 156
- West Middle School - 117
- Lincoln Middle School - 99
- Kennedy Middle School - 96
- RESA Middle School - 90
- Flinn Middle School - 73
- Constance Lane Elementary - 65
- Riverdahl Elementary School - 47
- Lewis Lemon Elementary School - 45
- Ellis Elementary School - 42
- Eisenhower - 41
- Welsh Elementary School - 36
- Rolling Green Elementary School - 34
- Whitehead Elementary School - 31
- West View Elementary School - 27
- McIntosh Elementary School - 25
- Froberg and Hillman Elementary Schools - 23 (each)
- Conklin and Washington Elementary Schools - 22 (each)
- Gregory Elementary School - 20
- Carlson Elementary School - 19
- Barbour Two-Way Language Immersion - 18
- Bloom and Cherry Valley Elementary Schools - 15
- Montessori School - 12
- Lathrop Elementary School - 11
- Thurgood Marshall School - 10
The following schools had fewer than ten notifications:
- Beyer Early Childhood Center
- Brookview Elementary School
- Fairview Early Childhood Center
- Haskell Elementary School
- Johnson Elementary School
- Nashold
- Summerdale Early Childhood Center
- Spring Creek Elementary School
- Thurgood Marshall Elementary
In total, there have been 2218 Handle with Care reports between April of 2021 and November of 2022.
*The same student can trigger multiple reports if they pop up in separate police reports, so 2218 reports do not mean 2218 students have been logged in police reports during that time.