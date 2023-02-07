Best of Rockford Region Restaurant Week award winners announced

ROCKFORD — The 2023 Rockford Region Restaurant Week "Best Of" Winners were announced Tuesday by the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
During the week of January 31 through February 6, residents and visitors dined at over 50 participating restaurants, bars and food establishments and voted for the "Best Of" Awards.
52 local establishments participated, with 23 of then new to the event.
Over 1,300 votes were cast on GoRockford.com.
“Through radio, television, out-of-home and digital advertising, combined with social media promotion, our goal with Restaurant Week is to drive incremental business during a slow time to our local restaurants. Whether they are existing or new customers, we aim for the week to be a celebration of the culinary excellence in the region and a motivator to encourage repeat visitation throughout the year,” said John Groh, RACVB president/CEO.
“Feedback has been great from our restaurateurs. They felt supported and appreciated and like the year is off to a good start.”
“We were blown away by the enthusiasm for our Restaurant Week feature menu,” said Paul Sletten, executive chef and president of Abreo LLC.
“It was the single busiest week we’ve had in January or February since opening in 2005, 18 years! We want to thank everyone who came out to dine with us and all the other amazing Rockford Restaurants.”
The 2023 Restaurant Week Winners are:
- Best Atmosphere & Vibes: Ernie's Midtown Pub (Second year in a row!)
A food establishment that showcases the best vibes through lighting, service, and overall experience.
- Best Restaurant Week Package: Alchemy at Aldeen Supper Club for their three-course dinner
The most creative deal, experience, or package.
- Best Cocktail or Brew: 8th Ward Pub (Second year in a row!)
The most creative and tasty beverage. This category includes coffee, cocktails, smoothies, beer, and other freshly served beverages.
- Best Bite: The Norwegian
The meal packing the most flavorful bite.
- Best For All: Lino's
Your favorite food establishment showcases a welcoming environment for all. This is defined as a venue that welcomes residents and visitors by creating a sense of belonging.
The winning restaurants will be recognized on billboards and exposure on "GoRockford" social media channels.
“For the third year in a row RRRW served as a great sales driver in this otherwise slower time of the year. This year, our sales were up 24 percent over the same week last year. It was great not only seeing our regular guests but also seeing so many new faces during the promotion,” said Joshua Binning, owner, Lucha Cantina.
“Restaurant Week was a blast for us at Octane! It was great way to kick off the year which is usually a slow time for the industry. Sold so much of our package deal and the best part was people asking us to please put the Fried Chicken Rice Bowl and the Jungle Bird Cocktail on menu! We are pumped for Restaurant Week 2024,” said Patrick Alberto, owner, Octane.