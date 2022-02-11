Where Are The Workers?: Stateline businesses and leaders give reasons and solutions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There's a common question leaders and business owners in the Stateline are asking.
"How can we bring back the confidence to consumers and to employees where they can come back in to face-to-face jobs?," said Rep. Maurice West (D) 67th District.
According to a January 2022 report by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, over six percent of the population in Rockford is unemployed, and it has hurt small businesses like Baci's Kitchen.
"I know a lot of my cooks once they leave here, they're like I don't want to do this anymore," said Nikko Castrogiovanni, owner of Baci's Kitchen.
The restaurant shut down on February 6th largely due to staffing issues. On some nights, Castrogiovanni didn't know how he'd make it to the next day.
"Somehow I'll call around and get somebody to come in Friday night on our schedule," said Castrogiovanni. "I look at it freaking out. Like on a Friday night, I'll have one server.. Like how are we even going to operate?"
At most, the restaurant employed 25 workers. By January, it was down to around 10.
Castrogiovanni says his workers quit because they wanted something more stable.
"People want to work something more stable where they are offering insurance, benefits, hourly, working nine to five and getting a couple days off," said Castrogiovanni. "Where in the restaurant business, you're working nights, and you might not want to do that."
At hospitals like OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, worker shortages have been nothing new.
Over the pandemic, many nurses have either retired or quit because of fear and uncertainty.
"If Superman didn't occasionally become Clark Kent, I wonder how long he'd be Superman," said Wayne Laramie, vice president & chief nursing officer at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
But OSF is trying to find solutions to keep its workers, by providing one-on-one leadership when problems arise.
"When a nurse says I'm concerned about this, the leader runs to it instead of avoiding it," said Laramie.
And state lawmakers like West are trying to help small businesses stay afloat.
Back in 2021, he filed house bill 186. A bill to help businesses pay workers more.
"So there's a tax incentive that I'm trying to work on to help organizations pay their employees, especially those that already have tenure above the minimum wage," said West. "If I'm making $12 an hour and you're hiring people at $15, I'm leaving you too."
West has also supported Back To Business grants, designed to give small businesses in Illinois much needed relief during the pandemic.
"We've also worked on the state side to pivot with Back to Business grants," said West. "There's been $800 thousand so far that's come to the 67th District."
But Sen. Dave Syverson (R) 35th District says these grants do not solve the problem to get workers back long term.
"If we weren't paying them not to work, they would be at work and we wouldn't have to pay them not to work, and we wouldn't have to be paying businesses to make up for the losses that they are incurring," said Syverson.
But West insists that his fellow leaders need to stop disagreeing and come together in order to find a solution.
"What do we need to do to collectively understand the pulse of this region?," said West. "And if there's anything legislatively that needs to happen, we are on one accord that we will make it happen with a vengeance."
The quest for solutions continue, but how long until it's too late until another business has to close its doors?
If you own a business, multiple federal grant applications are open on the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity website.