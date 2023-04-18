'Wheel of Fortune' preempted Thursday for 'Project: Tornado'

On Wednesday, April 19, Wheel of Fortune will be preempted by “Project: Tornado.”
“Project: Tornado” aims to raise awareness about our region’s powerful spring storms and provides information for you to know when severe weather strikes.
In this special report, we look at ways to stay safe during severe weather, what items and tools are needed, and how past storms have impacted our communities.
Due to “Project: Tornado” airing at 6:30 p.m. – Wednesday’s Wheel of Fortune episode will air Thursday morning at 1:06 a.m.