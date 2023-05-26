What you need to know before traveling for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and that means several people will hit the roads and airports for their long weekend. AAA says this is the third busiest Memorial Day Travel weekend since 2000, and shared tips to keep your travel plans as smooth as possible.
According to AAA, the worst time to head out the door if you're driving to your destination would be on Friday between 3 and 6 p.m., with 1.8 million people expected to travel by car in Illinois this weekend.
"With the roads being so busy, if you can get up and get out early that is fantastic," a spokesperson for AAA, Molly Hart said.
"As you're driving, make sure you're wearing your seatbelt, driving the speed limit and do not engage in any road rage. You need to be patient while you get to your destination."
Several people in the Stateline chose to leave a day before to avoid the chaos of the traffic.
"That's our reason for being here Thursday. We have the luxury of being able to take extra time," one traveler to Wisconsin, Mike Mortensen said.
"I would encourage everybody [to leave early], it's not worth the stress of being stuck in traffic and stop and go."
Right now, gas prices in the Stateline, are also lower compared to the average this time of year, according to AAA, a gallon is is one dollar cheaper.
Travel back on Memorial Day itself can be even worse as well, with the worst travel times being between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.. AAA encouraging drivers to leave before or after this time.
Travel experts ask that you also have an emergency kit with you while traveling by car in the event of an emergency.