What is a derecho and why is it so destructive?

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Wisconsin... Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green Counties. .Heavy rain and snowmelt will lead to increased runoff. Flows in rivers may increase quickly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 1.5 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 6 am... Location stage stage stage/time Tue Wed Thu Fri Brodhead 5.0 4.5 1.54 4 am 2/27 5.3 6.2 5.4 4.4 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Brodhead 1.9 7 am 2/21 0.07 6.20 6 am 3/01 &&