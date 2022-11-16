'We've got a problem here' man slapped by school board member speaks out

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday's Rockford Public School Board Meeting followed a similar pattern from the prior two, loud and active protest.
The continued protest stems from a lawsuit filed against the school district and several of its employees. The lawsuit included a 2021 video from Auburn high school where a 14-year-old student appears to be picked up and slammed by a school liaison officer.
One of the groups protesting at the meetings is The May 30th Alliance, a group that's been active in the wake of George Floyd's murder in 2020.
For the last several months, Nick Stange has filmed and documented the group's actions. Stange continued his filming on Tuesday when several protestors were escorted out by police.
Stange says he followed the police and protestors out of the building where he stayed for some time getting footage. Stange was holding a shot in front of the RPS Administration Building when Connor walked out the front door and walked directly at Stange before hitting him multiple times.
Connor eventually went back to his car after a shouting match with Stange.
Just before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Connor announced his immediate resignation.
Stange says he doesn't plan on pressing charges, but says in the wake of protestors pressing school board members to take action on the body slam incident, that Connor's actions speaks to problems in the district.
"One of the people who has the power to solve this and make sure this never happens again and hold people accountable for what did happen, now is assaulting me right there on camera," Stange said. "You put that in context and start connecting all that together, and we've got a problem here."
Connor served on the served on the school board since 2013. His position is open effective immediately, and people can learn more about applying to take his place HERE.
We reached out to Connor, but he has not returned our request for comment.