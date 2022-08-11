West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Boone County

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Health officials have identified the second group of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in northern Illinois in the last week.
The Boone County Health Department announced Thursday that mosquitoes in Belvidere have tested positive for West Nile virus.
Officials say the mosquitoes were collected in Belvidere on Monday. No birds or people have contracted the virus.
The positive test comes less than one week after a batch of mosquitoes in Sterling tested positive for West Nile.
According to the Boone County Health Department, West Nile virus is transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Four out of five people who are bitten by an infected mosquito do not get sick.
Those who do get sick typically develop symptoms between three and 14 days of the bite. Symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and body aches.
Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator of the Boone County Health Department, says serious illness, such as encephalitis and meningitis, with lingering complications and death are possible.
“The best way to prevent West Nile encephalitis and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites,” Mehl says.
Health officials advise the public to "Reduce, Repel, and Report" to best prevent themselves from getting sick.
- Reduce exposure — Avoid being outside between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Keep windows and doors closed and get rid of any standing water around your house, including wading pools, old tires, and bird baths.
- Repel mosquitoes — When outside, wear socks and shows, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt if possible. Use EPA-registered insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535 according to the product's instructions.
- Report birds — If you see a dead bird, contact the Boone County Health Department at (815) 544-2951. Be sure to give the location, date and time you found it.
More information about West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases about prevention methods is available by contacting the Illinois Department of Public Health through their West Nile virus hotline at (866) 369-9710 or on the IDPH website.