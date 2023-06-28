West Nile Virus detected in Boone County mosquitos

BOONE COUNTY — Routine mosquito testing has found the first mosquitos positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in Boone County this year.

The mosquitos were collected in the Belvidere zip code on June 16.

Boone County has no positive birds or human cases of West Nile Virus.

To date, no human cases have been reported in Illinois.

“The best way to prevent West Nile encephalitis and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites,” said Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator of the Boone County Health Department.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Four out of five people bitten by an infected mosquito will not experience any illness.

People who do get sick can experience:

Fever

Nausea

Headache

Body Aches

These symptoms usually occur within three to 14 days of the bite.

Serious illnesses such as encephalitis and meningitis, with lingering complications and even death are possible.

To stay safe outside, remember the 3 R's:

REDUCE

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitos are most active, particularly between dusk and dawn. Keep doors and windows closed. Eliminate sources of standing water (like wading pools, old tires, etc.) Change bird bath water weekly.



REPEL

When spending time outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt. Apply EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535 according to instructions on the label.



REPORT

The Health Department is currently monitoring freshly-dead birds such as crows or blue jays. The birds must now show any signs of decay or trauma. To report a dead bird, call 815-544-2951.

Be prepared to give a location, date, and time you found the dead bird. You may also call the Health Department to report areas of still water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may breed mosquitos.

The Department is relying on county residents to help identify and report potential mosquito breeding areas in and around underdeveloped or abandoned residential building sites and swimming pools.

To learn more about West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, visit the IDPH West Nile Virus website.

You can also contact the Illinois Department of Public Health West Nile virus information hotline at 866-369-9710, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.