...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

West Nile Virus detected in Boone County mosquitos

  • Updated
  • 0
West-Nile-Virus
By Andrew Carrigan

BOONE COUNTY — Routine mosquito testing has found the first mosquitos positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in Boone County this year.

The mosquitos were collected in the Belvidere zip code on June 16.

Boone County has no positive birds or human cases of West Nile Virus.

To date, no human cases have been reported in Illinois.

“The best way to prevent West Nile encephalitis and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites,” said Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator of the Boone County Health Department.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Four out of five people bitten by an infected mosquito will not experience any illness.

People who do get sick can experience:

  • Fever 
  • Nausea
  • Headache
  • Body Aches

These symptoms usually occur within three to 14 days of the bite.

Serious illnesses such as encephalitis and meningitis, with lingering complications and even death are possible.

The 3 R's for Protecting Against Mosquitos

To stay safe outside, remember the 3 R's:

  1. REDUCE
    Avoid being outdoors when mosquitos are most active, particularly between dusk and dawn. Keep doors and windows closed. Eliminate sources of standing water (like wading pools, old tires, etc.) Change bird bath water weekly.

  2. REPEL
    When spending time outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt. Apply EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535 according to instructions on the label.

  3. REPORT
    The Health Department is currently monitoring freshly-dead birds such as crows or blue jays. The birds must now show any signs of decay or trauma. To report a dead bird, call 815-544-2951.
    Be prepared to give a location, date, and time you found the dead bird. You may also call the Health Department to report areas of still water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may breed mosquitos.
    The Department is relying on county residents to help identify and report potential mosquito breeding areas in and around underdeveloped or abandoned residential building sites and swimming pools.

To learn more about West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, visit the IDPH West Nile Virus website

You can also contact the Illinois Department of Public Health West Nile virus information hotline at 866-369-9710, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

