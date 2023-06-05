West and Vella join NorthWest Illinois Alliance of REALTORS to Host Supply Drive

ROCKFORD – State Representative Maurice West, D-Rockford, and State Representative Dave Vella, are working in partnership with the NorthWest Illinois Alliance of REALTORS to host a Supply Drive benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Rockford.
The Supply Drive will take place from Monday, June 5th – Friday, June 16th.
“Investing in our children is absolutely essential to the long-term success of our community,” said State Representative Maurice West. “The donations that we collect through this drive will help to empower our youth, supplying them with much needed resources and ensuring that they see their immense value.”
All items collected will go to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rockford and the youth they serve. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Rockford has a stated mission to improve the quality of life for youth in our community, regardless of sex, race or economic background.
Suggested donations include Nerf sports equipment, hygiene products, socks and underwear, and khaki pants and polos (navy blue, light blue, dark blue, green, and white) for students in grades K-8.
"I am pleased to join alongside State Representative Maurice West and the NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors to collect and provide essential items that will have a huge impact on the lives of our local community youth,” said State Representative Dave Vella. “It is the little actions that transform our community and give our youth a greater sense of belonging."
Drop off locations for the Supply Drive are located throughout the Rockford region and drop off hours can be found below.
DROP OFF LOCATIONS
Monday, June 5 th – Friday, June 16 th
Rep. West’s District Office:
200 S Wyman Street
Rockford, IL 61101
9AM- 4PM (M-F)
Rep. Vella’s District Office:
4007 N Mulford Rd
Loves Park, IL 61104
9AM- 4PM (M-F)
NorthWest Illinois Alliance of REALTORS:
1161 Tebala Blvd
Rockford, IL 61108
8:30AM- 4:30PM (M-F)