Welsh Elementary School summer reading camp starts July 11

ROCKFORD - Welsh Elementary School and the Rockford Public Library are teaming up this summer for the school's summer reading camp.
The three week camp starts July 11, 2022 and will have the Rockford Public Library's mobile library come and visit throughout the weeks.
The mobile library has a handful of stops including Rockford City Market once a month.
City Market on Friday, July 8, 2022 will host the mobile library from 4-8:30 p.m.
The schedule can be found on their website.
They provide a handful of books, movies, music and more and even offer requests for hot spots and Chromebook rentals.
The camp will have the mobile library provide books and materials that will help enhance what students are learning in school.
"Lot's of windows for our kids to learn about things going on in the world, and the things around them, and things very far away. What we have with Rockford Public Library is just this endless supply of text to match up with the units that we teach at Welsh to build that background knowledge," said Tom O'Brien, Welsh Elementary School Principal.
Welsh Elementary School hopes to continue the partnership with the Rockford Public Library and their mobile library into the school year and for years to come.