Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weekly jobless claims tick up again

  • Updated
  • 0
A person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

First-time claims for weekly unemployment benefits increased to 225,000 for the week ended December 24, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

That's up 9,000 from the previous week's tally of 216,000.

Economists were expecting 225,000 initial claims, according to Refinitiv estimates. Weekly initial claims have been hovering at pre-pandemic levels for the last few months, only slightly above the 2019 weekly average of 218,000.

The steady level of initial claims continues to paint a "very tight picture" of the US labor market, said Eugenio Aleman, Raymond James' chief economist.

Continuing claims, which are filed by people who have received unemployment benefits for more than one week, increased to 1.71 million for the week ended December 17, from 1.67 million.

That's the highest level since February and just shy of pre-pandemic filings of 1.8 million, and suggests that workers may be having more difficulty finding a new job.

Weekly jobless claims are volatile — especially around the holidays — and frequently subject to revision.

The-CNN-Wire

