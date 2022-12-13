Web Preview: What hurdles stand between the Stateline and a train to Chicago

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For decades, anyone in the 815 who wanted to catch a train to Chicago either had to take the long drive to Harvard or Elgin, oftentimes defeating the purpose of taking the train in the first place.
However, state leaders say it's no longer a matter of "if" but "when" the rail will run through the Rockford area.
As the Illinois Department of Transportation has it laid out, the rail will go through Huntly, Belvidere and Rockford. Both Rockford and Belvidere will have their train stations built near the downtown area.
State Senator Steve Stadelman has tracked and supported the project for several years and says there's only a few big hurdles left to clear. One of them will come in early 2023 which he believes will make the project real for many who doubt the rail will ever come to the area.
"The big thing that will be happening early next year will be the naming of an operator that will likely be METRA or Amtrak and I think that once the operator is named, I think people will believe more that this is actually going to happen," Stadelman said.
Other hurdles include a large workload to repair the existing rail line and build the stations themselves. IDOT and Stadelman say trains should be taking people from the Stateline to the Windy City by early 2026, but supply chain delays could impact the timeline.
However, what will the train bring to the Stateline? Will a declining passenger-rail business post-pandemic will still bring success to the area? When finished, how many trains will run through the area, and how do you could impact the amount of service Rockford gets? We answer all those questions and more on our Digging Deeper special "All Aboard 815" Thursday at 10.