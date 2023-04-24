 Skip to main content
Weapons charge for Dixon teen after loaded handgun found in his car on school property

  • 0
Police-Lights-Generic.jpg

DIXON - A teenager was arrested and released to their parent after a loaded handgun was found in their car parked on school grounds Monday.

On April 24 around 12:11 p.m., administrators at Dixon High School called the Dixon Police Department about a student with a firearm.

Dixon officers met with the school administration and were informed of the administration's investigation that found the firearm currently in the student's car, which was parked on school property.

The student was contacted by administration while on school property and was questioned regarding the information found.

At one point, the school's administration carried out a search of the student's car and found a loaded firearm, a .45-caliber handgun.

Officers were present during the search and took possession of the firearm after it was found.

Due to the investigation, the following person was arrested and charged:

Male juvenile, age 16, of Dixon, Illinois

Unlawful Use of Weapons, a Class 3 Felony

Unauthorized Possession of Weapons, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The juvenile was processed and released to their parent. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411.

