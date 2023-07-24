Ways to beat the heat during rising temperatures in the Stateline

ROCKFORD — If you're looking to beat the heat, the Rockford Park District has a few options to stay cool in addition to cooling centers throughout the Stateline.

The park district has 14 different spray pads available in various parks throughout Rockford. According to Aquatics Supervisor Bailey Beard, all are currently operational.

All you have to do to use them is push the button. Water will then spray out the top of the spray pad.

The Rockford Park District also provides the option of visiting three local pools. Beard says this includes Sand Park Pool, Alpine Pool, and the Harkins Aquatic Center. Harkins Pool is free and open to the public from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It's just another way to have fun and get outside, get out of the house, and enjoy the nice weather, even if it is a little warm. We want everyone to be safe, have fun and find ways to cool off. On days like this, a perfect place would be the pools,” said Beard.

Cooling centers are another resource for those looking to get out of the sun. The Rockford Rescue Mission serves as one of the cooling centers open to the community. According to Leona Tennin, Homeless Service Supervisor, the cooling center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tennin has seen firsthand how valuable a resource such as this can be.

"What I found out based on experience is even if they had that comfort for a few hours, it still gives them a little bit of a breather. Especially for moms who maybe struggle with one or two children,” said Tennin

Other cooling Centers in Rockford include the Carpenters Place, The City of Rockford Health and Human Services Department, and Brooke Road United Methodist Church.

For those living outside of Rockford, this link will take you to a list of cooling centers for Boone and Winnebago counties.