Water safety event looks to educate the community

ROCKFORD — Five Rockford organizations came together this afternoon to education the community on water safety. Event organizers wanted to use the day to promote water safety skills for children in a fun and educational environment.
Kids of all ages were invited to come out and swim, play games, win prizes and watch a magic show at the Harkins Aquatic Center. The CDC says drownings are the leading cause of death in children ages one to four, so event organizers wanted to do their part to help prevent swimming tragedies in the community.
Harkins Aquatic Center is named after a young child who drowned there in 1996, so the event was especially impactful for the community.
"Our goal was to increase awareness, to inform and to educate our community on the importance of water safety," said Rockford Park District Operations Director Derricka Davis. "And it was just completely a benefit for all of us to be able to do it together."
The five sponsors who put on the event were the Rockford Park District, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, the Rock River Valley YMCA, Jack and Jill of America, and Molina Healthcare.
For more information on Rockford Park District summer events and activities, visit Summer Fun — Rockford Park District.