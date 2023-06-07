 Skip to main content
WATCH: Kīlauea Volcano currently erupting in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

Kīlauea volcano
United States Geological Survey

HAWAI'I — The United States Geological Survey on Wednesday around 4:44 a.m. HST announced that that the Kīlauea volcano is erupting.

A glow was detected in the Kīlauea summit webcam images, indicating that an eruption had started within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) elevated the volcano alert from "watch" to "warning" and its aviation color code from "orange" to "red" as the eruption and hazards are evaluated.

HVO will continue to monitor the activity closely and report any significant changes. Currently, the activity is confined entirely inside the park.