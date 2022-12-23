Warming shelters continuing to prepare for winter storm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Several warming shelters in the area are prepping for an influx of guests seeking shelter amid the winter storm. Rockford Rescue Mission, one of the few overnight shelters in Rockford, is already seeing over 150 guests each night, plus an off sight location with more than 70 guests.
"People who are living in makeshift shelters outside or people who may be living in their car...or be living in a home that doesn't have proper utilities working...they can't really withstand this weather that's coming in right now," said Abby Finley, Marketing and Communications Director for Rockford Rescue Mission.
The shelter wants to remind people that they are always willing to bring people in, no matter the number, during this winter storm. Whether that be for a hot meal, to pick up blankets and coats, or to even stay over night, the last thing they want is for people to be outside.
"Whether you want to stay at the mission over night or just come in for a few hours during the day, we are here for that," said Finley.
Rockford Rescue Mission is not the only shelter in the area helping people out, but Second First Church in Rockford also has capacity for 25 people for overnights only during the storm.