Wanted Rockford man now in police custody

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department arrests a suspect wanted on multiple charges related to a May 2022 crash.

24-year-old Elisha Ford of Rockford is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and three other charges including an outstanding warrant.

Rockford Police say Ford drove his car into oncoming traffic and crashed into a fence near the intersection of Mulford and Guilford Roads just before 8:00 a.m. Monday May 23.

Officers found Ford passed out behind the wheel with a handgun.

Ford then woke up and drove away from the scene, hitting the passenger in the vehicle with him and narrowly missing one of the responding officers.

