Wanted Rockford man arrested on Sunday

ROCKFORD, ILL (WREX) — A wanted man from Rockford, Anthony McAbee, was located and apprehended last night.
Around 8:00 P.M., Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw 18-year-old McAbee inside West Side Stop on School Street.
He ran from police officers as they approached but was later caught and taken into police custody at the County Jail. Officers were able to locate and recover a stolen handgun.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: Possession of a Stolen Firearm; two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon; Resisting Arrest; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; and three Outstanding Warrants.
If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.