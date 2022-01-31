Wanda's circle dedicated to serving the community stitch by stitch

CEDARVILLE (WREX) — Sunday is normally the busy day at church, back at United Methodist Church in Cedarville, Monday may give the lord's day a run for its money.
Every Monday, the sounds of sewing machines and loud laughter echo from the church's common area.
The source? Wanda's Circle.
A group of women gather every week ready to knit, sew and stich the day away.
"We started almost two years ago. We have found so many projects that people call me all the time and ask can/will you be able to do this we'd really appreciate it," Wanda's Circle founder Pamella Ferguson said.
The first such project was knitting mittens for local kids so they always had warm clothes at school.
It eventually evolved into hand knits hats to go along with the gloves.
Followed by blankets, followed by quits and soup bowl covers.
Ferguson says the group has sewn more than 2,000 masks for people that need them.
It's constant work for the 13 woman in the group's rotation, but to them it feels nothing like a job.
"I really look forward to Monday's now. It's something to do and you can't do all of this stuff at home. I feel like I'm doing something good," Carol Rutter said.
Ferguson says the ladies never want to take a week off, even dedicated to coming in on holidays to get projects done.
"The only thing we're missing is a bed otherwise we're good to go," Ferguson joked.
Two years of community service and support all spurred by one woman.
Wanda Dickers.
Ferguson used to visit Wanda every Tuesday at both her home and eventually the nursing home when Wanda had to move.
Wanda would always push Ferguson to start a group like this to give back to the community.
"She told me, not asked but told me 'you need to Pam'. Told her I'd think about it. The next week I said okay Wanda I'll do it," Ferguson said.
It's safe to say Wanda's came true.
It's resulted in years of these women dedicated to giving back to those in need.
"There's a scripture in the bible that says we're never done," Ferguson said.
"Once you think you're retired you're not done. It's just the beginning of something else."
The next project (or wish as Ferguson calls it) for the group is making blankets to give to first responders so there's always something to help keep them warm when on patrol.
