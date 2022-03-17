Walnut Acres will not close after back and forth battle in Stephenson County Board

FREEPORT (WREX) — Walnut Acres, a publicly owned nursing home in Stephenson County circling the financial drain, will not close. That's after a highly anticipated vote from the Stephenson County Board.
The back and forth battle lasted hours. The outcome is welcome news to many employees and families of Walnut Acres who showed up Thursday night to make their voices heard.
"You can not put a price on human life and there is not a price on your right to help," said former IL State Rep. Litesa Wallace. "There is no price to thrive in your final years or your most vulnerable.”
At the same time, those in opposition to the closure and the possibility of selling the facility didn't get everything they were looking for Thursday.
The nursing home committee put forward in front of full county board a resolution to put a referendum concerning Walnut Acres on the ballot for the primary election in June. This question would ask voters to weigh in on their thoughts for the future of Walnut Acres. According to Stephenson County Board Member Garrett Miller, the item failed meaning no question will be on the ballot. Miller credits the referendum being non-binding and funding concerns as reasons why it failed.
Miller had expressed concerns over a non-binding referendum saying it would just 'kick the can down the road,' as it wouldn't give voters any power but more so a voice and opinion.
"To simply vote to save the nursing home is simply not sufficient. It needs to have a financial component; that is to say that taxes will need to be raised because we are not able to support that facility with the tax dollars that we have at our disposal," said Miller. "It's not in the best interest of the residents and the citizens."
The board did approve numerous proposals from a nursing home management company which would run tests on the nursing home and come back with data on where the deficits are coming from. These tests would cost the board $10.
A spokesperson with the company said it would look into staffing shortages, billing, resources and so on and mentioned the deficits might not be as bad as some board members think. However, many members of the board expressed skepticism and are interested in seeing more financial records to back up the company's claims.
One of the proposals included finding a permanent nursing home administrator.
A man who spoke in public comment said, 'this nursing home feels like Groundhog Day.' That feeling might continue as the potential for the sale of the facility looms in the air.
“This is not just about jobs. The nursing home has been in Stephenson County for more than 150 years. Who are we to tear down that legacy," exclaimed representative of AFSCME Council 31 Sara Dorner. She works hand-in-hand with the union of Walnut Acres. "It’s been sustainable and viable for 150 years. We know that we can fix many issues that it’s having.”
Dorner says she and the union will not stop fighting for Walnut Acres and will continue to ask not to sell the facility.