Walmart plans to build 1.2 million square-foot tech-powered distribution center in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. — On Tuesday, Walmart announced plans to build a 1.2 million square-foot, high-tech perishable distribution center (PDC) in Belvidere, Illinois that will create new tech-powered jobs.
The new facility will be located about 12 miles east of Rockford and is set to open in 2027.
Associates at the facility will use technology to handle items like fresh produce, eggs, dairy, flowers, and frozen goods for delivery to nearby Walmart store locations.
“The City of Belvidere is excited that Walmart has decided to invest in our community and build their 1.2 million sq. ft. distribution storage facility here,” said Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris. “Walmart’s investment supports our commitment to attract business development and job opportunity and represents a huge success for Belvidere in achieving both.”
The speed and efficiency of the high-tech systems planned for Belvidere will enable the facility to move twice as much product as a traditional distribution center.
Instead of manually stacking boxes onto pallets, the new PDC will allow associates to use technology to do the heavy lifting by the helping to build more flexible, dense pallets.
These kinds of pallets allow more products to fit into trucks.
Not only will these tech improvements reduce transportation costs, it will also result in savings for customers.
“Belvidere PDC associates will work with cutting-edge technology to stack boxes in a way that not only makes the job less physically demanding, but also avoids damaging products by placing fragile items like eggs at the top. It also maximizes space on trucks so that we can make fewer trips,” said Prathibha Rajashekhar, senior vice president of Innovation & Automation at Walmart U.S. “The end result is getting high quality grocery items like dairy and fresh produce onto our store shelves and in the hands of our customers faster than ever before.”
Walmart announced its first high-tech PDC in 2018 and has since added innovative solutions across its supply chain network to reduce handling costs and improve store service.
“Walmart’s investment in technology and high-tech distribution centers paves the way for lasting careers,” said Maren Waggoner, senior vice president of Operations People Partner at Walmart U.S. “Associates who work at the facility will be building skillsets that reflect the modern era of retail, creating new opportunities for career development and lasting growth with Walmart.”
Walmart currently operates seven distribution centers, 184 retail stores and employs 57,800 associates in the state of Illinois.