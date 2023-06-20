Walmart distribution center coming to Belvidere creates hundreds of new jobs

BELVIDERE — Walmart plans to build a 1.2 million square foot product distribution center in Belvidere, providing hundreds of jobs.
According to City Of Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris, 400 to 700 hundred jobs will be available once the plant opens, not to mention workers needed after the groundbreaking.
"It does create good quality of life jobs. It will be a three-year construction program. The trades will be involved in that, which are good paying jobs,” said Mayor Clinton Morris.
Walmart is providing a 1.2 billion dollar investment for the center's construction.
Belvidere resident Gary West says news of the distribution center comes when people need more jobs following the closing of the Belvidere assembly plant.
"The community is suffering from the economic shock of Chrysler going down. I think to stimulate the economy, it would be a good thing probably bring in more jobs,’ said West.
"It will open up other jobs and help the community and help the discouragement of the economic structure right now,” said West.
Construction was planned to begin in the third quarter of this year and is set to be completed in 2027. However, Mayor Morris is not sure if that timetable still stands.
Mayor Morris says the city's deal with Walmart was competitive enough to beat another Illinois city for the center.
"We have decided here in Belvidere we are going to fight for every opportunity,” said Mayor Clinton Morris.