Walmart, big box stores likely not in Rockford Speedway's future

LOVES PARK — One of the hottest topics for months is what will replace The Rockford Speedway after its final year of operation.

As of Monday night's committee of the whole meeting in Loves Park, there isn't a crystal clear answer on what's coming, but there's growing clarity of what won't come.

Walmart or other big box retailers likely won't be coming to the speedway after the grounds are made ready for new businesses. Member of The Shorewood Development Group T. Ryan Fitzgerald says internet giants like Amazon have made it hard to attract massive box stores.

"I think it's highly unlikely that a big box retailer will be available," Fitzgerald said. "We've tried, but unsuccessfully to date."

City Attorney for Loves Park, Gino Galluzzo went as far as to name Walmart as a retailer who likely won't stake it's claim at the speedway site.

"The big box retailers are basically under attack from Amazon and online shopping, so those are very difficult," Galluzzo said. "I think they (Shorewood Development Group) have reached out to the Walmarts and other large groceries out there."

While big box stores look unlikely, there will still be a big push for retail sales. Loves Park doesn't charge a property tax meaning the city makes its money on sales tax. The city is offering a TF (tax-increment financing) deal to Shorewood as an incentive to get business into the city, but did talk at the committee meeting to scale back incentives on developments that don't drive sales tax like car washes.

Both Galluzzo and Fitzgerald believe smaller retail stores and restaurants will jump at the opportunity to fill in prime real estate along West Lane Road, but Galluzzo has some concern over finding a partner for the larger space on the Speedway lot.

It should hopefully be easy to fill out the out lots, but it's the larger user in the back that I think will be the challenge," Galluzzo said. "They're going to have to find hopefully a larger user that isn't there currently. Maybe a implement dealer or some sort of vehicle sales person or construction equipment seller that isn't currently in that area that still generates sales tax."

Things are expected to move quickly though as The Forest Hills Lodge will be demolished in July and road construction around the property will start at the same time.

Fitzgerald believes announcements could be made about coming businesses this fall with stores opening in 2024.