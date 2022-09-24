Walk to end Alzheimer's raises over 50 thousand dollars

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Hundreds of Families participate in Walk to End Alzheimer's raising thousands for a cure.
Over 300 people in Rockford participated in The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's.
The event served as a fundraiser to support those battling the disease but to also fund research for a cure.
Annette Givens has seen firsthand the toll Alzheimer's disease can have on someone's life. Givens is using today to walk in her mother's memory.
"It's important to me and my family we lost our mother in April of dementia Alzheimer's disease and I just want to bring awareness to the disease and our culture so everyone can be more aware of it and make this fundraiser and annual event for their families to raise funds to end Alzheimer's,” Givens said.
Givens continued to say,
"It is a painful process to watch your loved one get to the point where they no longer know who you are, they no longer know where they are and then they become afraid, "said Givens.
Givens and her family decided to make T-shirts in honor of her mother's memory.
"The T-shirt says granny's gang because everybody calls my mom granny or GG and the Gang is made out of symbols to represent my mother, she played baseball softball and she was a walker and she loved to dress up".
The Alzheimer's Association raised over $55,000 dollars from walker registrations and donations.
The group has the goal of raising $85,000 dollars going towards care for those battling this disease.
The organization will continue accepting donations until December 31st. If you would like to donate or join the organization's relief efforts you can find more information on the Alzheimer's Association website.