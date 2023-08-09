Wabongo Wednesday returns in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Wabongo Leadership Council hosted a Wabongo Wednesday event tonight at The Lynex in Rockford. The event invited the community to come out for some music, food and networking.
"People have connected over jobs and volunteer opportunities, board service all sorts of things," said Wabongo Leadership Council community engagement coordinator Anqunette Parham. "So, we're really looking forward to this reentry into the space of connecting our community in a real way again."
The Wabongo Leadership Council looks to foster relationships in Rockford's African-American community- and Wabongo Wednesdays are a chance for everyone to come together and build relationships, support locally owned businesses and make connections.
"Our demonstrated impact has been that people have connected with human resource professionals, they've connected with jobs and job opportunities," said Parham. "People have secured speaking opportunities, opportunities to grow their business and expand their customer base, things like that."
The next Wabongo Wednesday will take place on October 4th at Sonny's Place at 1659 N. Alpine Road in Rockford. The December Wabongo Wednesday will happen on the 13th at Ambiance in Rockford, located at 307 S. Main Street.
For more information on the Wabongo Leadership Council, visit their Facebook page. For information on Wabongo Wednesday, visit Wabongo Wednesday.