Vulnerable groups work to remain healthy as the Stateline continues to experience extreme heat

ROCKFORD — Vulnerable groups are at more of a risk of heat related illnesses with the hot temperatures this week.

Some of these illnesses can include heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. And Dr. James Cole, the Chief Medical Officer of UW Health Northern Illinois, warns that it's not just the heat that can cause these illnesses in people.

"As everybody knows, it's getting hotter, it's getting more humid and the combination of the two of those are really affecting all of us in a variety of ways and there's three really common presentations of heat related illness," Cole said.

And one OSF emergency room charge nurse explains the symptoms that people can experience due to the heat.

"Headaches and stomachaches are the first really good sign of dehydration so if you notice that you're getting a pounding headache kind of out of nowhere, that means you're not drinking enough water. Same thing with stomachaches. If you're starting to feel a little nauseous or a little stomachache coming along with that headache, your body is telling you that it is time to stop what you're doing and to replenish," Beth Spiritosanto said.

Vulnerable groups at a higher risk can include older individuals and those with preexisting conditions.

"If somebody is say older or more deconditioned, especially if they have preexisting cardiac disease or kidney disease, this can be especially dangerous," Cole said.

At the Independence Village Retirement Home, residents said they are making changes to their daily routines to try to beat the heat, including getting their exercise in differently than normal.

"I'm going very early in the morning like at 7:30 instead of waiting until around 2 or 3 in the afternoon that I usually do when the heat is not here," resident Lillian Bibeau said.

For staff, the safety of their residents is the priority as temperatures climb.

"Double checking that they're not staying out there very long, especially late morning, in the afternoon. Encouraging them to drink because everybody needs to stay hydrated in this heat," Lisa Harris, the Agency Manager of Homecare for the retirement home said.

And for resident Harold Behey, avoiding the heat as much as possible is his strategy.

"I haven't been going outside as much as I used to but I've been hydrating myself, making sure I have plenty of water available," Behey said.

And although resident Darlene Schnepper did decide to go out into the heat, she said a quick trip was enough with the temperatures.

"I went early this morning and had breakfast with him and it was hot this morning so I rushed to get back in," Schnepper said.

The Independence Village Retirement Home has cancelled all outdoor activities for their residents this week due to the heat.

