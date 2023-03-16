Voters narrow down 8 of the 'coolest products' made in Illinois' in Makers Madness contest

The field of competition for the 2023 title of "The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois" has been narrowed down to the Top 8 products by voters in the fourth annual "Makers Madness" contest.
This event is hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers' Association and presented by Comcast Business as a bracket-style tournament for voters across the state.
“The field is narrowing, and we’re getting really excited,” said Sean McCarthy, Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives. “We’re on the edge of our virtual seats waiting to find out which cool Illinois-made innovation is going to win this year.”
A recent study found that the economic impact of manufacturing in Illinois is estimated to be between $580 billion and $611 billion every year.
This makes manufacturing the largest share of any industry to the state's Gross Domestic Product.
The original field of almost 250 nominees for the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois has now been pared down to the Top 8 by voters.
These products are:
Accuchiller NQ Series Brewery & Distillery Glycol Chiller made by Thermal Care in Niles
Drug Terminator made by Elastec in Carmi
17th Street Barbecue Sauces manufactured by 17th Street Barbecue in Murphysboro
Astro Physics Telescopes manufactured by Astro Physics, Inc. in Machesney Park
Brew Cave made by U.S. Cooler Co, Inc. in Quincy
77GHz Radar for Driver's Assistance and Automated Driving made by Hella Electronics Corp in Flora
32 Gallon Trash Can and Lid made by The Libman Company in Arcola
Rosenberg Moon Habitat manufactured by Ingersoll Machine Tools, Inc. in Rockford
“We are proud to highlight the innovations and advances made by manufacturers in a wide variety of sectors ranging from food and medical equipment to automotive equipment and space travel, all while bringing focus to the skills and creativity of workers on shop floors across our state,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
“Manufacturers are the engine of our economy, and we will continue to work with our legislators to provide the support needed for the industry to continue to grow and flourish.”
The Makers Madness Top 8 matchups are as follows:
Bracket A:
(1) Accuchiller NQ Series Brewery & Distillery Glycol Chiller (Thermal Care, Niles) v. (3) Drug Terminator (Elastec, Carmi)
Bracket B:
(4) 17th Street Barbecue Sauces (17th Street Barbecue, Murphysboro) v. (3) Astro Physics Telescopes (Astro Physics, Inc., Machesney Park)
Bracket C:
(4) Brew Cave (U.S. Cooler Co, Inc., Quincy) v. (3) 77GHz Radar for Driver's Assistance and Automated Driving (Hella Electronics Corp, Flora)
Bracket D:
(4) 32 Gallon Trash Can and Lid (The Libman Company, Arcola) v. (2) Rosenberg Moon Habitat (Ingersoll Machine Tools, Inc., Rockford)
Voting for the next round is open through March 19 at 11:59 p.m.
Voters may cast one vote per day in each of the four head-to-head matchups between products.
The contest ends with an awards ceremony at the Governor's Mansion on March 29 when "The Coolest Thing Made In Illinois" will be named.
Timeline of events:
- February 2-19: Nominations accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com
- February 21 – March 5: Voting on nominations to determine Top 16
- March 7 – March 12: First round of voting to determine Top 8
- March 14 – March 19: Second round of voting to determine Top 4
- March 21 – March 26: Final round of voting
- March 29: Winner of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois announced
Previous contest winners include:
Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck made in Normal, the first all-electric truck in production featuring four motors, with one powering each wheel
The Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater by Termico Technologies in Elk Grove Village, which uses conductive particles to heat traffic signals so they remain free of ice and snow and traffic can safely navigate our roadways
The 797F Mining Truck manufactured by Caterpillar, Inc. in Decatur, the world’s largest mechanical truck.
The Illinois Manufacturer's Association is working to pass several measures multiple measures to reform:
- The state's biometric information privacy law
- Modernizing Illinois' Research & Development Tax Credit
- Creating further workforce development opportunities
- Providing tax incentives to spur additional Illinois manufacturing