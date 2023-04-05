Voter turnout in the Stateline following yesterday's election

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Rock River At Afton affecting Rock and Winnebago Counties.

Fox River Near Berlin affecting Green Lake County.

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha
Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.2 feet on 03/14/1944.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.72  3 pm 4/05   8.8  9.0  9.0  9.2

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.76  4 am 4/05        -0.01       9.20  7 pm 4/11


&&

Voter turnout in the Stateline following yesterday's election

  • Updated
  • 0
Vote

ROCKFORD — Following Tuesday's various elections along the Stateline, results are still being finalized. This process will take the next two weeks. 

In Winnebago County, 14% of eligible voters submitted a ballot yesterday. This number accounts for about 13,000 of the 93,000 registered. 

This data represents an increase from the last consolidated election in 2021, which saw only about 11% of eligible voters cast a ballot. 

Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow said their voter turnout could have been higher than usual due to the different ways voting is now offered. 

"I think that we can attribute the higher participation rate to the permanent 'Vote By Mail' option. And as you can see, [on Tuesday] we had some very unexpected, last minute bad weather. So, by voting early, by casting your ballot through the vote by mail process, you never have to worry about last-minute emergencies when it comes to Election Day," Gummow said. 

Boone County saw about 19% of their eligible voters cast a ballot yesterday. 

One voter from the Boone County told 13 WREX that they vote in every election and wish more of their neighbors would do so as well.

"I think it's important that all of us are engaged in the process. I think that we take voting for granted a little bit and the fact that it's something that we can do pretty easily relative to many other countries and so I wish that we had higher voter participation," said Ann Wasser, a resident of Belvidere. 

Boone County had about 17% of their ballots cast yesterday via the 'Vote By Mail option.'

Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss explained the importance of local elections.

"These are the districts that are making the ordinances, policies, laws for us, for our children, for our families, for anybody who are property tax owners, paying property tax bills," Bliss said. "These are the people who are directly impacting us."

Tags

Recommended for you