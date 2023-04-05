Voter turnout in the Stateline following yesterday's election

ROCKFORD — Following Tuesday's various elections along the Stateline, results are still being finalized. This process will take the next two weeks.
In Winnebago County, 14% of eligible voters submitted a ballot yesterday. This number accounts for about 13,000 of the 93,000 registered.
This data represents an increase from the last consolidated election in 2021, which saw only about 11% of eligible voters cast a ballot.
Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow said their voter turnout could have been higher than usual due to the different ways voting is now offered.
"I think that we can attribute the higher participation rate to the permanent 'Vote By Mail' option. And as you can see, [on Tuesday] we had some very unexpected, last minute bad weather. So, by voting early, by casting your ballot through the vote by mail process, you never have to worry about last-minute emergencies when it comes to Election Day," Gummow said.
Boone County saw about 19% of their eligible voters cast a ballot yesterday.
One voter from the Boone County told 13 WREX that they vote in every election and wish more of their neighbors would do so as well.
"I think it's important that all of us are engaged in the process. I think that we take voting for granted a little bit and the fact that it's something that we can do pretty easily relative to many other countries and so I wish that we had higher voter participation," said Ann Wasser, a resident of Belvidere.
Boone County had about 17% of their ballots cast yesterday via the 'Vote By Mail option.'
Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss explained the importance of local elections.
"These are the districts that are making the ordinances, policies, laws for us, for our children, for our families, for anybody who are property tax owners, paying property tax bills," Bliss said. "These are the people who are directly impacting us."